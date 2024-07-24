The ultimate celebrity culinary contest is back for a fourth series…

Emma Willis and Tom Allen return as hosts to preside over all the action as eight celebrities are paired with professional chefs who will mentor them in a bid to transform them from amateur to expert in a matter of weeks.

The celebrities taking part in this series are Paralympian Ellie Simmonds, model and presenter Abbey Clancy, athlete Linford Christie, actor and television host Christopher Biggins, presenter Carol Vorderman, comedian Katherine Ryan, YouTuber Harry Pinero and Strictly professional dancer Pasha Kovalev.

“Throughout the series, the celebrities will be guided by their chef mentor as they attempt to create winning dishes, but who will eventually be crowned as the next culinary champion of this exciting cooking competition?” – ITV

However, one star is already a stand-out winner with bookies. Former Countdown expert Carol Vorderman leads the pack in the betting to win Cooking With The Stars’ fourth series ahead of its opening episode next Tuesday, according to betideas.com.

Vorderman currently has odds of 5/2 to make it through the entire season and come out on top, with five-time Paralympic gold medal winner Ellie Simmonds slightly adrift in second at 4/1. Former sprinter Linford Christie (6/1), actor Christopher Biggins (7/1) and former Strictly Come Dancing professional Pasha Kovalev (7/1) make up the rest of the top five in the betting.

Lee Astley, spokesperson for betideas:

“Eight celebrities head into the kitchen next Tuesday to put their cooking skills to the test on ITV’s hit-show Cooking With The Stars, and Carol Vorderman looks the early favourite to pick up the coveted golden frying pan come the end of the season.

“The former Countdown mathematician and media personality has been given odds of 5/2 to win the show, with her closest competitor in the market being five-time Paralympic gold medallist Ellie Simmonds at 4/1. Another former athlete, Linford Christie, leads the running for the men at 6/1, with both actor Christopher Biggins and former Strictly professional Pasha Kovalev 7/1 apiece to make up the rest of the top five.”

Cooking with the Stars returns to ITV1, STV, STV Player and ITVX on Tuesday, July 30th at 8 pm