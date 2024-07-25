ITV’s critically acclaimed reality competition show The Fortune Hotel is to return for a second series of strategy, deception and intrigue…

The addictive case-swapping game, in which ten pairs of contestants go head to head in a bid to uncover the case with the life changing £250k cash prize inside, will resume filming in its luxury Caribbean home later this year for series two, which will air across ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player in 2025.

The first series reached a series high of 3.1 million viewers, and has continued to command an audience across ITVX, with 5.9 million streams. Stephen Mangan will also return to take up hosting duties. In each episode, the contestants have the chance to try to uncover who has which case through playing compelling challenges, in the ultimate game of cat and mouse and tactical manoeuvre.

The climax of each episode is the nerve-shredding case swap in the seductive Lady Luck bar where each pair must decide whether to keep or swap their case. Have the couple with the life-changing sum of cash managed to bluff and blag their way free of suspicion? Or will their case be ruthlessly taken off them? And who will be left holding the case containing the Early Checkout Card?

The Fortune Hotel is commissioned by Paul Mortimer, Director of Reality and Acquisitions at ITV:

“The Fortune Hotel proved to be genuine, talked about television, captivating the audience from start to finish with its ingenious format and numerous twists and turns. Highly acclaimed by viewers and the Press, we’re thrilled to be bringing this wonderful show back for a second season.”

The Fortune Hotel series one is available on ITVX. Created and produced by Tuesday’s Child, casting is now open, with potential contestants able to register their interest at www.shortaudition.com/thefortunehotel.