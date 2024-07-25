Following the performer speaking on Channel 4 News yesterday and ITV today Channel 5 have made a last-minute programme change…

Amanda Abbington: No Place Like Home replaces the scheduled Happy Campers: The Caravan Park.



And it was certainly not a happy camp for Amanda on BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing, with the actress noting on Lorraine today, “I wasn’t expecting to have to do any of this. I was just expecting to go onto a reality dance show, have a nice time, and then leave with having a nice experience.”

Abbington alleges her pro-dance partner was a bully during the training for the BBC primetime celeb dance programme. Amanda quit after appearing in five editions of Strictly. “I don’t want people to be frightened of speaking out if they’re being bullied or if they feel they’re in a difficult situation, or if they feel that they’re not being heard…” The professional dancer has denied the allegations.



But in happier circumstances, Amanda goes back to her younger days with Channel 5.

In this episode of the series following celebrities delving into the histories of their childhood hometowns, actress Amanda Abbington, best-known for her roles in TV dramas like Sherlock and Mr Selfridge, is in Hertfordshire, exploring the villages around Potters Bar.

Amanda’s emotional and surprising return home includes the discovery that suffragettes were once active in the area, as well as an exploration of her favourite local landmark, the Folly Arch, and finally an uplifting trip to Welham Green where she finds out how “Balloon Corner” got its nickname.

Amanda Abbington: No Place Like Home, Channel 5, tonight at 7 pm