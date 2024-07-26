In this episode devoted entirely to Paul’s story, he wakes to discover his speech has drastically deteriorated but is determined to enjoy his last day of freedom out of the flat after being told he can no longer use the stair lift.

The emotional episode follows Paul and Billy as they spend the day doing the things that Paul loves and wants to do whilst he still can. It is an emotional roller coaster for both men.

Coronation Street, ITV1, tonight at 8pm

There is still concern for Belle.

Meanwhile, things seem vaguely civil between Laurel and Jai as they plan to meet for Rishi’s memorial.

Elsewhere, Mandy’s financial worries mount.

Emmerdale, ITV1, tonight at 7.30pm