The ITVX comedy season continues into August with the announcement this week that Judi Love is confirmed as the official host for the upcoming ITVX Presents: LIVE COMEDY from the Edinburgh Fringe.

Nana Hughes, ITV’s Head of Comedy:

“The comedy madness of the Edinburgh Fringe delivered with a lot of love, Judi Love!….What more could you want this summer?”

Next month, the magic, chaos and hilarity of the Edinburgh Fringe will be streamed directly to viewers on ITVX via four hour-long specials curated by NextUp. Viewers can tune in for a real Edinburgh experience, broadcasting live from a venue at the heart of the Fringe with new line-ups each night featuring some of the most exciting comics and breakthrough stars of 2024.

The breakthrough slots are currently ‘open’ and will be decided once the fringe is up and running to make sure our audiences get to see some of the most exciting and impactful acts of Edinburgh Fringe 2024

Audiences will be immersed into the anarchic and irreverent atmosphere as if they were in the rooms themselves – all streamed live on ITVX, and available to catch-up for 30 days afterwards.

Judi Love:

“If you can’t make it in person to the Edinburgh Fringe do not worry as we’re bringing it straight into your homes. You’ll be able to watch stand up comedy, live from Edinburgh from your sofa! I’m truly excited to be hosting these four nights and sharing this experience with all these talented acts.”