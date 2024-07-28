The actress is best known to UK audiences for her roles as Reb Keane in Prisoner: Cell Block H and Lyn Scully in Neighbours…

“Everyone at Neighbours is deeply saddened by the passing of Janet Andrewartha. Beloved by viewers for her role as Ramsay Street’s Lyn Scully, Janet will be remembered for her wide body of work, which includes her memorable turn as Reb Keane in Prisoner: Cell Block H. Janet had many friendships at Neighbours and one of her most enduring bonds was with Jackie Woodburne” – Neighbours



Andrewartha passed away in Melbourne on Friday with her family by her side. She became a well-known personality in Australia and the UK in the 80s with her tough, no-nonsense character of Reb Keane in the Grundy Television serial Prisoner: Cell Block H set in the Wentworth Detention Centre. She featured in nearly 100 episodes of the behind bars saga that aired on Network Ten in Down Under and on ITV in the UK. The series has been repeated on Channel 5 and That’s TV in the years following.

She gained a new audience with appearances in nearly 700 episodes of Neighbours as Lyn Scully, making her debut in the Erinsbrough cul-de-sac set soap in 1999 and staying as a regular until 2006. She returned to the role on several occasions between 2008 and 2019. The family also included Holly Valance as Flik, Carla Bonner as Steph and fellow Prisoner: Cell Block H actor Shane Connor as Joe.

Other television roles include parts in rural medical drama A Country Practice, police series Blue Heelers and earlier this year dating app drama Fake which also stars fellow Neighbours actress Anne Charleston.

Jackie Woodburne:

“Janet was one of the finest actors of her generation, but more than that, she was an extraordinary woman. Passionate, political, curious, delightfully eccentric, generous and fun. To me she was a steadfast friend for over 45 years. I will miss her every day.”

Also, the BBC announced the death of popular Northern Ireland broadcaster John Bennett MBE who died on Friday evening. John died peacefully, surrounded by his family, aged 82. After joining the BBC in 1965, he presented music, entertainment, sports and current affairs programmes and co-launched BBC Radio Ulster, with Gloria Hunniford, on New Year’s Eve in 1974.

John had a life-long passion for music. He played guitar in a folk band and it was his love of the instrument which ultimately led to his career in broadcasting, following a studio session for the BBC. In January 2023, John was awarded an MBE for services to Television and Radio Broadcasting.

Gloria Hunniford:

“I am so saddened to hear of John’s passing. John was a giant in broadcasting. I have nothing but joyful memories of working with him. We had the privilege of launching BBC Radio Ulster together and we have been friends ever since. I loved him as a person, admired him as a broadcaster and have wonderful memories of him singing. He was a truly gifted, gracious and generous man.

“His contribution to audiences in Northern Ireland and beyond is immeasurable. He was a gentleman and great friend and I will miss him very much. My thoughts are with his family at this very sad time.”