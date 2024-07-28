Emmerdale is the soap with the most complaints in 2024, and the third most complained-about show overall. The soap received nearly 1,000 Ofcom complaints following an episode with a beloved pet named Piper. A new ranking shows which programmes have received the most complaints, with Good Morning Britain placing first. The ITV soap set in the Yorkshire dales is the third most complained about TV show of 2024 so far, research finds.

Good Morning Britain has received the most Ofcom complaints in 2024 so far, with a total of 2,413 reports. The breakfast show currently hosted by Susanna Reid, Ranvir Singh, Charlotte Hawkins and Kate Garraway received a staggering 1,634 of these complaints following a broadcast on 30th May this year. The broadcast involved a heated debate between two guests regarding

Following in second is This Morning with 1,264 Ofcom complaints in total. The morning talk show 637 of these complaints following its 28th May broadcast. Viewer complaints were directed towards comments made by guest Nick Ferrari, who said that his ideal airline wouldn’t allow those with nut allergies onboard planes.

Emmerdale is placed third with 1,189 Ofcom complaints. This soap received a total of 826 complaints following an episode that aired on 27th Maynts were primarily due to a distressing scene involving a beloved pet from the show, called Piper.

Love Island ranks fourth with 651 Ofcom complaints since the start of the year. The show 210 of these complaints following an episode that aired on 26th June, where concerns were raised over tensions between contestants Jess and Harriett.

In fifth place is Hollyoaks, with 358 Ofcom complaints. A these complaints were made following several episodes that aired between 4th – 7th March which focussed on a storyline about a transgender child character.



Of the top ten shows, EIGHT are ITV programmes while Channel 4 racks up the other two.