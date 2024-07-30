The former Channel 4 and Channel 5 series returns to ITV2 and ITVX…

For older viewers, the style of the animation is reminiscent of a late 1980s Tyne Tees Television ident, which was flowing water rather than flowing paint.

The wait is almost over as Big Brother, the ultimate social experiment, is set to return to ITV2 and ITVX this autumn. During last evening’s final of Love Island, viewers caught a glimpse of the brand-new BB eye in an exclusive promo, which has been given a fresh lick of paint ahead of the highly-anticipated new series.

Since its triumphant return to screens last year on its new home ITV and ITVX, Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother alongside the iconic Live Stream and Late & Live companion show, has been streamed 70 million times. AJ Odudu and Will Best will return as hosts presiding over all the action, as a new batch of housemates from all walks of life take up residence in a revamped Big Brother house.

Once again, the public plays a crucial role, voting throughout the series and ultimately determining the winner, who will walk away with a life-changing cash prize. Who wins? You decide. See the trailer above, and the TTTV style ident below…