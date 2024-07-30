Sonia offers her condolences to Debbie’s parents, but they don’t know who she is. Sonia is stunned when Reiss says that she’s his landlady and conceals the truth about their relationship, but she goes along with it as they head to No.25.

However, after Reiss convinces Sonia to understand his reasons for not revealing their relationship, Brenda unexpectedly sees them sharing a kiss, prompting Reiss to confess the truth.

Later, Brenda and Hugh overhear a conversation between Sharon and Teddy about Reiss, leaving them stunned by the revelations.

Meanwhile, Vinny packs Priya’s things and throws her out. Suki questions Vinny’s methods, but he insists this will win Nish around.

Vinny tells impressed Nish what he’s done, while Priya throws herself on Martin’s mercy.

Elsewhere, Alfie takes a hard line with Tommy as a different tactic. Tommy agrees to behave after Alfie tells him that he’s trying to convince Kat to take a holiday. When Kat arrives home Tommy plays nice, and Alfie is pleased to have made progress.

Also, Johnny tries to get Callum out to let off some steam, but Callum insists he’s not in the mood.

EastEnders, BBC One, tonight at 7.30pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

Caleb is shocked when he finds out there has been a fire at his work premises.

Meanwhile, Liam is at the scan with Ella. As the sonographer takes the reading, there is a problem as no foetus can be found.

Before an explanation can be offered, Liam accuses Ella of hoodwinking him – claiming that there never was a baby and that is why she didn’t want him at the scan.

Elsewhere, things are difficult at work between Jai and Laurel.

Emmerdale, ITV1, tonight at 7.30pm or watch on ITVX now