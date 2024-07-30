Ross Kemp will once more ask is it a truth or a lie…

Ross Kemp will soon be back on BBC One and iPlayer to urge more teams of contestants and celebrities to “step on the truths and steer clear of the lies” as hit quiz show Bridge of Lies and Celebrity Bridge of Lies have both been recommissioned.

The nail-biting show, which has had daytime audiences gripped since launching in 2022, will start filming later this year for its fourth series, after a successful series three reached an audience of 1.4M. The much-anticipated celebrity version will also film for its third series which will feature some very familiar faces, and audiences will be in for a treat with some special celebratory episodes.

Excitingly, Celebrity Bridge of Lies is being extended to as ten-episode run in its Saturday night slot, with the last series reaching a peak of 2.3M.

Ross will be on hand to help steer the teams of contestants, hailing from every corner of the UK, across the famous bridge. But they’ll have to be careful to step on the truths and avoid the lies, or they’ll risk falling off and out the game, and could end up going home empty-handed…

Ross Kemp:

“They’ve made versions in America and Spain recently, but Bridge of Lies is coming home in 2025 – and I’m nearly as excited as I was when England made it to the Euros final!

“I’ve had a lot of fun hosting this show for the past three years and I’m grateful we’ve been asked to make more episodes than ever before with the new commissions. If you fancy taking on the bridge, please get in touch with us and I could be seeing you in the studio very soon…”

Filmed and produced in Glasgow, Bridge of Lies was commissioned by BBC Daytime as part of a competitive initiative to find innovative new quiz formats made in Scotland. Bridge of Lies creators STV Studios will again produce both series.