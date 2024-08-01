Channel 4 is partnering with Vinted for a second year running, to showcase second-hand style with a new branded entertainment series.

Debuting on August 12th, on YouTube and E4, with new episodes dropping until the 16th of September the series order comprises six 12-minute episodes for Channel 4’s YouTube, six 25-minute episodes to air on E4 and stream on Channel 4 (Previously All 4). Shorter edits of each episode will also be released across Channel 4 and E4’s social accounts.

Vicky Pattison:

“I am a big fan of pre-loved fashion and the way it allows me to express my personality through outfits, so this series was right up my street. I’ve had a brilliant time working with Sabrina and Joey and all the team behind the scenes to prove that anyone can unleash their unique style through thoughtfully selected second-hand clothes.”

This deal builds on the award-winning first series which had over 6 million views across Channel 4’s YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and VoD streaming platforms, and marked Vinted’s first ever cross-platform UK partnership.

Fronted by Vicky Pattison, the second series sees two guests eager for a bold new style enter the pre-loved pop up. Enter competing stylists Sabrina Grant and Joey Bevan who face the challenge of creating fresh looks, using only second-hand fashion. However, after trying on all the outfits, each guest can only choose one stylists’ collection to keep – the other wardrobe will be relisted on Vinted so all items can find new homes. Will Joey or Sabrina win this pre-loved showdown?

The show takes viewers on a journey as the diverse range of participants open-up about their journeys, inspiration and what fashion signifies for their identities and self-confidence. In an emotional finale of Second-Hand Showdown the winning wardrobe is revealed – and Vicky surprises our contributors with an audience of their loved ones, who have joined in secret, to witness these epic transformations.

Mel Bezalel, E4 Commissioning Editor, and Laura Marks, Digital Commissioning Editor at Channel 4:

“It’s been brilliant teaming up with Vinted on this new branded entertainment series across E4 and Channel 4 YouTube – pre-loved fashion is a growing part of our lives and it’s here to stay. The refreshed format ignites friendly fire between our competing stylists, the stories are fantastically varied and emotionally-charged – and with Vicky Pattison hosting, this show has been a seamless, creative collaboration we’re all very proud of.”