After paying Lauren a visit and assuring her that she will be moving to Ireland very soon, Joel promises Dee-Dee that going forward she will have his undivided attention.

Max comforts Lauren when she gets mugged at the precinct. Back at the flat, Joel feigns concern as he plots to get rid of her for good. Alone, Lauren doubles over in pain, clutching her stomach.

Having tracked her to the flat, Max arrives and bangs on the door. Lauren calls out to him that she’s terrified she’s losing the baby.

Meanwhile, when Beth discovers the box of counterfeit t-shirts missing, Kirk reveals he loaded it onto the delivery van. Can Beth track down the box before Carla discovers what they’ve been up to?

Elsewhere, DS Swain interviews and charges the culprit responsible for the arson attack.

Also, Fiz tells Tyrone that she’s found a deal on a holiday but he’s less than enthusiastic; as Paul quizzes Asha about donating his corneas, Bernie’s not happy.

PC Swirling arrives at Home Farm, inquiring about the welfare of Rose after finding her handbag abandoned.

Kim and Will try not to look guilty.

Meanwhile, Moira is affronted by the Dingles’ priorities.

Elsewhere, Caleb is the main suspect.

