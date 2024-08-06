Jonny Dymond chairs as leading politicians and campaigners debate questions put to them by a public audience in Tirana, Albania…

On Tuesday 10 September, BBC World Questions will come to Albania to debate the future of the country in the capital city, Tirana.

Economic development, corruption, migration and the cost of living will be up for discussion with a panel of leading politicians and campaigners.

The BBC World Service programme, which puts people and their questions at the heart of the debate, will be presented by the BBC correspondent, Jonny Dymond. Jonny will chair the hour-long debate which will be led by questions from a live audience.

The panel will include Lavdrim Krashi – Member of the Socialist Party, Lulzim Basha – Leader of the Euro Atlantic Democrats, Edlira Cepani – Lawyer and human rights activist and Fiori Hoxhaj – Youth campaigner

Gwenan Roberts, Commissioning Editor, BBC World Service English:

“BBC World Questions is arriving in Albania for the first time to discuss the key issues impacting people across the country. We look forward to bringing the debate in Tirana to all our listeners around the world.”

The programme will be recorded in front of a live audience on Tuesday 10 September at 7pm at the Rogner Hotel. There will be a reception beforehand with refreshments starting at 6.00pm. Register to be in the audience HERE.

BBC World Questions: Albania will be first broadcast on World Service English on Saturday 14 September. It will be available online at www.bbc.com/worldserviceradio, on BBC Sounds and on most other podcast platforms. It is produced by Helen Towner.