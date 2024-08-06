The News Agents, presented by Emily Maitlis, Jon Sopel and Lewis Goodall has surpassed 100 million downloads.

This milestone achievement comes on the heels of The News Agents‘ dynamic General Election coverage, which resulted in a 45% increase in podcast downloads.

“We are delighted to celebrate The News Agents reaching this huge milestone of 100 million downloads. It’s hard to believe that the podcast launched less than two years ago as it has so quickly established itself as an essential part of the UK’s news media landscape.

This brilliant success is testament to Emily, Jon and Lewis’ unrivalled ability to provide listeners with exceptional reporting and analysis as well as their warmth and connection with our loyal listeners – and to the extraordinary talent of Global’s world-class podcast production team, led by Editor, Tom Hughes. Roll on the next 100 million!” – Vicky Etchells, Head of News and Factual Podcasts at Global

Since launching in August 2022, The News Agents has established itself as the UK’s most popular daily news podcast. Consistently topping the podcast charts, the brand also reaches a monthly digital audience of 24 million on social media, with an average of 5 million TikTok views each month.

The podcast has interviewed some of the biggest names in news and current affairs including Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, Chancellor Rachel Reeves, Shadow Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, Liberal Democrat Leader Sir Ed Davey, Deputy PM Angela Rayner, the outgoing First Minister of Wales Vaughan Gething, former Scottish FM Nicola Sturgeon, former Prime Minister Sir Tony Blair and US Senators Marjorie Taylor Greene and Bernie Sanders.

Awarded the Best Daily Podcast at the British Podcast Awards 2023, The News Agents is committed to providing listeners with original journalism and on-the-ground reporting from across the UK.

The production has also reported from Calais on the human trafficking crisis, on the protests in Georgia from Tbilisi, the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, a Donald Trump rally at Mar-a-Lago, the French General Election in Paris and at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Alongside politics and current affairs, The News Agents has interviewed some of the most prominent figures in art and entertainment including, actors Olivia Colman, James Norton and Rachel Weisz, celebrity chefs Jamie Oliver and Nigella Lawson, Lioness Leah Williamson, choreographer Sir Matthew Bourne and playwright James Graham.