Two grim cases form the latest episode…

In the first investigation, paramedics are called to the home of an elderly couple, only to find a shocking scene: the wife dead on a stairlift and the husband severely injured at the bottom of the stairs.

Dr Adeley and his team must discover the root cause of how this incident has occurred.

In the second incident when a fit and active 83-year-old doesn’t turn up for work, he is later found fighting for life collapsed in the bathroom between his sink and his bath.

Despite the hospital’s efforts, he succumbs to his injuries, leaving Dr. Adeley and his team to determine what caused his sudden death.

Cause of Death, tonight at 9 pm on Channel 5