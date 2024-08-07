The television regulator has been inundated with complaints once more over the ITV Daytime offering…

The latest controversy comes just weeks after findings revealed that Good Morning Britain has received the most Ofcom complaints in 2024 so far, with a total of 2,413 reports. Nodeposit365 analysed Ofcom data to find that the show had received a staggering 1,634 of these complaints following a broadcast on 30th May this year following a heated debate between two guests regarding the controversial dog breed – the XL Bully.

The new controversy on impartiality has beaten that figure now with over 8000 complaints to the TV regulator. The main number of objections have been sent to Ofcom after an episode earlier this week that included an interview segment featuring presenter Ed Balls and his wife Home Secretary Yvette Cooper.

A lesser number of complaints have been about words exchanged between the ex Labour MP Ed Balls and a current independent MP Zarah Sultana.

The Home Secretary appeared on Good Morning Britain to discuss the unrest across the UK about illegal immigration and the right-wing arranged riots that were arranged following an un-related incident in Southport a week ago in which three children were allegedly murdered.

However viewers described the interview with HS Yvette Cooper conducted in the main by her husband Ed Balls as ‘a farce’ by some viewers.

Entertainment Daily note that one viewer said of it, “That’s a cozy little chat between spouses,” while another added, “Appalling show nowadays with presenters who are so full of their own selfish interests and ego. How can Ed Balls be allowed to interview his own wife in a crisis?!?!”

ITV defended the interview in a statement: Following a weekend of rioting and national unrest, GMB featured a range of interviews and discussion around this national emergency on today’s programme. “[These] included James Cleverly, Shadow Home Secretary and Yvette Cooper, Home Secretary. We are satisfied that these interviews were balanced, fair and duly impartial.

TV Critic Vivian Summer:

“Of course if this programme was made by ‘ITV News’ proper, aka ITN, this kind of thing would never happen. But as its ITV Daytime, as we’ve seen over the years anything goes, even if its a clear conflict of interests. It’s a shame this morning offering regularly devalues the ITV News brand that ITN has spent decades trying to make authoritative.”