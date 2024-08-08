Further stars have been announced who will shine in the Beeb’s ballroom this winter…

Following on from the first batch of names, the BBC have confirmed that Tasha Ghouri, Pete Wicks, Shayne Ward, Sarah Hadland, Jamie Borthwick and Tom Dean are the six latest celebrities to sign up to the 20th anniversary 2024 series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Tasha Ghouri is a model and TV personality, she is passionate about raising awareness for the deaf community. She appeared on ITV’s Love Island in 2022, and since then has amassed a following of over 2.2 million across her social media network. Tasha has worked with Number 10 Downing Street, The Department of Education and MED-AL to champion issues close to her heart. She is a published author with her debut novel “Hits Different” and has her own podcast, Superpowers with Tasha.

Pete Wicks is best known for his television appearances and presenting including from the red carpet at the BRIT Awards, Pride of Britain Awards and National Television Awards. Pete Wicks first appeared on our screens on the BAFTA award-winning ITV show TOWIE in 2015. Alongside this Pete Wicks co-hosts the award nominated podcast Staying Relevant which has had over 5million downloads to date and has been number one in the comedy charts numerous times. Pete Wicks is also an animal rights advocate and supports many charities.

Shayne Ward is an actor and singer. His debut single and album topped the UK charts, with his single, That’s My Goal making it to Christmas number one after he won the second series of The X Factor in 2005.

As well as being an accomplished music artist, Shayne is a multi-award-winning actor with his character, Aidan Connor in ITV’s Coronation Street, earning him Best Newcomer at the NTA’s and Best Storyline at the Soap Awards amongst others. In addition, Shayne has performed in a number of musicals and feature films, including Rock of Ages on the West End stage. He’s currently the lead character in crime-drama series The Good Ship Murder on Channel 5.

Sarah Hadland has an extensive background in film, television and theatre. She is best known for her role as Stevie in the BAFTA nominated sitcom Miranda as well as being one of the original cast members of the multi award winning series Horrible Histories, both for the BBC. Sarah was nominated for an RTS Award for Best Comedy Performance for her leading role in ITV’s comedy series The Job Lot. Sarah has appeared in numerous films, including the Bond epic Quantum of Solace and her notable theatre credits include Noises Off on the West End.

Jamie Borthwick is an actor best know for his work on BBC One soap EastEnders.

Jamie rose to fame for his portrayal as Jay Brown/Mitchell in the Beeb saga which he has starred in since 2006. He is now one of the longest serving actors on the show. In 2008 his role in EastEnders earned him a British Soap Award for Best Dramatic Performance from a Young Actor, he then went on to win ‘Best Actor’ at the Inside Soap Awards in 2023. Jamie won the 2023 Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special.

Tom Dean MBE is a three-time Olympic swimming champion. At the Tokyo 2020 Olympics he made history as the first British man to win a gold medal for the men’s 200m swim freestyle in over 100 years, going on to win a further gold medal in Tokyo and become England’s most decorated athlete at the subsequent 2022 Commonwealth Games, winning a total of seven medals.

Most recently, he brought home his third gold medal for Team GB from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in the team 4 x 200m freestyle relay.