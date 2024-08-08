Connect with us

ITV

The first in a three-part series begins this weekend on ITV1 and STV…

The ITV documentary series recounts the cat-and-mouse tale of William Allen Jordan – a bigamist, fraud, father and conman – through his wife Mary Turner Thomson.

In the first episode, when Mary meets William online a jaw-dropping revelation about his real job in the CIA causes unsavoury characters to threaten her and the kids before she receives a shocking phone call.

The Other Mrs Jordan, ITV1, STV, STV Player and ITVX, Sunday at 10.15pm

