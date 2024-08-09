New station KISSTORY R&B launching nationally on DAB+ in September, and KISS Fresh and KISS Dance in London on DAB+…

Hits Radio, home to Fleur East, Sam Thompson and Gemma Atkinson is set to ‘Turn it Up’ in London, Norfolk and the West of England, with the news that the station is launching on FM in the regions later this year.

Simon Myciunka, CEO of Bauer Media Audio UK:

‘We continually review the distribution of our services to make sure we meet our listeners needs and maximise all opportunities for our brands to grow. KISS has a phenomenal digital footprint with a massive 90% of its audience listening on digital devices and by further investing in digital distribution we’re excited to grow this while simultaneously unlocking the huge potential of our Hits Radio Network and further grow its 7million strong audience.’

This arrives as KISS further invests in its digital distribution with the launch of a brand-new national station, KISSTORY R&B, and is also set to boost the reach of KISS Fresh and KISS Dance in London by adding it to DAB+ in the capital.

KISS brand extension, KISSTORY is one of the biggest digital stations in the UK with 2.4 million listeners every week and a number of hugely pop events from Ibiza to the UK, including last month’s sellout KISSTORY on Blackheath in London. New spin-off KISSTORY R&B will allow listeners a deeper dive into the defining R&B cuts of the Old Skool & Anthems genre playing songs from Usher, Destiny’s Child, Craig David and Mary J Blige and more.

KISSTORY R&B will be available later this year nationally on DAB+, with news on the presenting line-up to follow.