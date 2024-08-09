It Ends With Us…

On Friday’s Lorraine, Christine Lampard caught up with Hollywood actress Blake Lively ahead of Thursday night’s London premiere of her new film ‘It Ends With Us’ as she goes head to head with her husband Ryan Reynolds in a battle of the box office.

Speaking about what the new movie means for her, Blake said: “I never really looked at it as a story about darkness or hope necessarily. I look at it as a women’s story and in life we have joy and we have pain and we have levity and we have trauma and we have sadness and possibility and future, past and present. I think because of that, the story resonates with so many people.”

Joined by her co-star Isabella Ferrer, Isabella explained the relationship between her and Blake and how they worked together to play the same character in the movie:

“We met when we did the first camera test and we had a couple of conversations honestly it wasn’t much but I think from the get-go we just had such a seamlessness about conversating and the ideas that we had about Lily were so concrete and so similar that it didn’t take much to get to where we are now.”

She added: “We also just got along and were able to just so quickly realise we could trust both of our processes. You [Blake] gave me so much agency with this role and made it so clear to me from the get-go that this is mine just as much as it is yours.”

Discussing Isabella’s link to Northern Ireland, Blake said: “She has lots of different colours of Ireland – accents, singing. She will say ‘I am going to teach myself a song on the piano’ and then two minutes later she’s playing this beautiful song in my living room.”

Christine jokes: “The Irish will claim that talent from you massively.”

