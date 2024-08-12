Beeb cameras return to the world-famous archaeological site to exclusively capture the archaeologists at work as a series of extraordinary new finds come to light…

Following the success of three-part series Pompeii: The New Dig, BBC cameras return to the world-famous archaeological site to exclusively capture the archaeologists at work as a series of extraordinary new finds come to light.

In the earlier episodes viewers followed a team of Italian archaeologists bringing the ancient Roman city to life and uncovering fascinating artefacts, including the “pizza fresco” and the “black room” frescos, which made headlines worldwide.

A new episode, made by Lion Television for BBC Two, will focus on one extremely wealthy house thought to have belonged to a high-ranking politician. Here, inside one of the rooms, archaeologists have found the bodies of a young man and an older woman, found clutching a box of exquisite jewellery and gold coins.

This new film will build a picture of the luxurious lifestyle enjoyed by the owners which is in stark contrast to the living conditions of the enslaved workers next door, which were highlighted in Pompeii: The New Dig.

Jack Bootle, Head of Commissioning, Specialist Factual:

“When I heard that two new bodies had been discovered at the site, I knew the BBC had to go back to Pompeii. Who were these people? How did they live? And why did they stay behind when so many fled? The dig will feel like a detective investigation as the archaeologists try to work their way towards an answer. This is an exceptional, once-in-a-generation excavation, and I can’t wait to share it with BBC viewers.”

The programme will air in an hour-long slot.