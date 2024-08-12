Channel 4 has found a market for smut dressed up, or undressed, as educational programming…

Commissioning Editor Tim Hancock:

“Reflecting the growing trend of non-monogamy in an authentic, aspirational and sometimes shockingly frank way, Open House is the kind of show that can only sit on Channel 4. Its continued success has been due to an alchemy of excellent casting and high-quality storytelling, and I can’t wait to discover who’s coming to the house this time around.”

The Channel 4 “boundary-pushing social experiment” will return with a new open relationships expert, a new luxury location and some exciting new format twists. Open House will continue to provoke conversations about whether monogamy is an outdated concept in modern relationships, following previously monogamous couples as they experiment in open sexual relationships for the very first time the unforgettable cast of sexually liberated Open House retreat residents.

The first series, which aired in 2022, remains Channel 4’s biggest new unscripted 10pm series launch since 2017 and the second series was up 13% share of young audiences (16-34s) in the same slot.

As Open House unlocks its door for this third venture, producers are looking for people to take part. If you are a curious couple who would love the opportunity to explore non-monogamy for the first time, get in touch. If you are a sexually liberated singleton or already in an open relationship, you can also be part of the show as one of the retreat’s residents. Potential applicants looking to apply are encouraged to do so via the Channel 4 website.