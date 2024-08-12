First Vogue model with Down’s Syndrome releases debut children’s book to shed light on disability and inclusivity …

Ellie Goldstein, the first fashion model with Down’s Syndrome to appear on the cover of Vogue and star in major campaigns for Gucci, Nike and Adidas, is releasing her debut children’s book, Ellie, to encourage kids to celebrate disability, diversity and difference.

Ellie: “I am thrilled to write a children’s book that challenges stereotypes about disability, celebrates the co-existence of disability and success, and encourages every child to see that no one is allowed to put limits on their life. Every young person with Down’s Syndrome should be able to see themselves reflected in the literature of their time, and that’s exactly what I hope this book will do. As a child, I fought so hard to overcome assumptions of failure, and now I hope to help forge a society where every person, no matter who they are, grows up believing they can do anything”.

Ellie’s children’s book, a vibrant picture book designed for ages 4-7, follows her stratospheric rise to stardom from a baby with Down’s Syndrome who doctors claimed would amount to nothing, to a girl who has graced the world’s most famous runways, danced in adverts and on mainstages, and never set limits on what she could achieve.

Ellie, who is an ambassador for the first Barbie doll modelled on a person with Down’s Syndrome, can speak into why it is so vital for children to see characters with conditions like hers centred – rather than sidelined or stereotyped – in the books and media of their time. Ellie wants to reach every child – particularly those who, like her, may have been told they couldn’t achieve something because of a disability or diference – with the message that no dream is out of reach.

Ellie is the first children’s book in Katie Piper’s new imprint The UnSeen, which works to give previously ‘unheard’ individuals a platform to tell their inspirational stories. “Children are the future”, says Katie Piper. “The UnSeen already features some amazing, adult stories – including Ellie’s own autobiography Against All Odds. Now I am delighted to be working with Ellie again on the children’s version of her story, and to be bringing The UnSeen to kids. Ellie’s story is a beacon of hope, not only for children with Down’s Syndrome or other disabilities, but for those who love and care for them”. With its a powerful, central message about self-worth, Ellie is designed to communicate to every child that their wildest dreams are possible, no matter who they are. In Ellie, we follow Ellie’s story as, against the assumptions of doctors that she will “never walk, talk or learn”, she dances onstage at the Royal Opera House, walks the world’s most famous runways, thrives in education, and uses her voice to advocate for others with disabilities, transforming the face of fashion from the inside out. Ellie also includes a note of support to parents and carers of children with Down’s Syndrome from Goldstein’s mother, Yvonne. “Ellie has achieved more before the age of 21 than most people do in a lifetime” says Ellie’s mother, Yvonne. “We hope that this new book, with its powerful illustrations of a child with Down’s Syndrome growing, learning, and loving her family and friends, will help to normalise disability in society, and help all children feel confident in who they are”. Ellie, a beautifully illustrated picture book designed for ages 3+, is borne from Ellie Goldstein’s own passion for normalising and celebrating disabilities and differences, and the amazing things we can achieve because of who we are. Ellie invites children to share Ellie’s incredible journey from birth to internationally famous fashion model and dancer.

Told she would never walk, Ellie has danced in productions for the Royal Opera House. Told she would never learn, Ellie has gained a college education. And told she would never speak, Ellie is using her voice to advocate for children and adults with Down’s Syndrome, and change the face of fashion from the inside out. The book also includes a note from Ellie’s mother, Yvonne, explaining Down’s Syndrome and offering advice and encouragement to parents and carers.

Deborah Lock, Publishing Director for Children’s at SPCK:

“It has been a privilege to work with Ellie on her debut children’s book, Ellie. Ellie is such an inspirational and powerful advocate for diversity and inclusion, and we are delighted to publish a book that communicates to children the vital message that they are worthy and important because of – not in spite of – who they are. As children’s publishers, we passionately believe that young people of all backgrounds and experiences should be able to see themselves spotlighted and celebrated in the books they read, rather than confined to the sidelines”.

Ellie by Ellie Goldstein is released on 20th September 2024 by Starshine Books | Hardback | £12.99