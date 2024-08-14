The paramedics hurry into The Vic to assist Linda. At the hospital, a heartbroken Johnny lashes out at Gina, blaming her for Linda’s situation and orders her to move out. Callum offers Johnny a comforting shoulder, but Johnny misreads the gesture and attempts to kiss Callum.

Meanwhile, Junior invites Cindy over for a late-night glass of wine, prompting her to get all dressed up and make excuses to go to his place.

Gina shows up at Junior’s door asking to move in. Caught off guard by her request and worried about Cindy’s arrival, Junior rejects Gina, leaving her upset.

Elsewhere, Freddie tries to put some distance between him and Anna, despite his feelings for her.

Rowan tells Leanne about Amy’s decision. When Leanne asserts that she hasn’t time to discuss it as she’s off to visit Toyah, Rowan worries that he’s losing his grip on her.

As Leanne reunites with her sister, Nick confides in Toyah that he loves her and plans to break the news to Leanne.

Nick listens to a message from Rowan telling him to cough up the £20k investment or he’ll spill the beans about his affair.

Meanwhile, Paul plays Kit a message imploring him to forgive Bernie for the sake of the family. Kit stubbornly refuses but when Paul suddenly finds himself struggling for breath, Kit is thrown into panic.

Elsewhere, as Steve and Cassie bicker, Ken despairs and orders them both out. Cassie tells Steve she’s fed up with all the squabbling and is quitting. But when she returns to No.1 and overhears Ken on the phone, will Cassie change her mind?

Also, when Dee-Dee spots a notification on Joel’s laptop, asking him to rate his experience at Belfast Airport, she quizzes him about it. Joel makes out he was meant to go for work but it got cancelled. Is Dee-Dee onto him?

Bear is irked to hear Paddy singing Mandy’s praises in the pub. After getting a notification on his phone, he leads them through to the back room, ready to reveal all.

Bear exposes Mandy’s side hustle by revealing himself to be her new client. Paddy’s blindsided as he contemplates whether to go ahead with his marriage or not.

Meanwhile, Tom organises a surprise for Belle’s homecoming.

Blue continues to hide in plain sight. Mercedes pleads with Warren to keep his promise and stay on the straight and narrow.

Leela tells Mercedes that she’s worried about Joel pulling away from her. Mercedes warns Joel that she won’t cover for him again and tells him to get his head straight.

Meanwhile, Ro plans to use his wage on tickets for a sports event for him and Dee Dee. Ant is upset when Diane refuses to pay him for slacking.

Later, Ro is shocked to discover Ant has stolen his wages to buy the video game he wanted.

Elsewhere, it’s the day of Nancy’s plea hearing and she’s looking forward to clearing her name. Frankie is excited as she reads about dance school, and JJ receives the news that he got the United contract.

