As the Premier League kicks off, Sky Sports research has revealed the extraordinary lengths Brits will go to not miss their favourite sporting events, with many resorting to cheekily streaming games in unexpected places.

At work (38%), family events (30%) and as passengers during car journeys (25%) have topped the list of a Sky Mobile survey of 2,000 UK adults as the most common occasions people have slipped away to catch a glimpse of sporting action.

Even more surprising, half of us (51%) even admitted to sneaking off to the loo during social events to check scores, showcasing the depths of the nation’s sporting obsession.

Shockingly, a third of workers confess to being caught watching sports events at work, with 20% watching between 3-5 hours a week on the company clock. And 30% have admitted to cancelling meetings and missing important deadlines to catch their favourite sport.

Amber Pine, Managing Director of Sky Connectivity:

“We’re a nation of sport lovers and many Brits are streaming sports on the go as our research shows major football matches drive a 13% spike in mobile data usage*, which is why at Sky Mobile we don’t want fans to miss a moment, and customers can stream all Sky apps including Sky Sports and Sky Go without using their data.”

The top 10 unconventional places Brits watch sports from Sky Mobile:

At work (38%) During a family event (30%) In the car (25%) In the toilet (21%) In a hospital waiting room (17%) During a friend’s birthday party (15%) During a meeting (9%) At a wedding ceremony (8%) During Christmas dinner (8%) In the garden shed (8%)

Ahead of the start of the season, half (49%) of sports-obsessed people confess that they’ve tried to cancel summer plans to watch sports events live, with one in 10 prepared to miss a friend’s wedding or a meeting at their child’s school to watch a big game. Further to this, faking an illness (30%) and working late (19%) have topped the list of excuses, with 13% claiming a family emergency.

Brits have admitted to some extreme tactics to avoid spoiling important game results before they have a chance to catch up, from avoiding social media (45%) to staying off the internet entirely (36%), and even leaving group chats (12%).

These measures aren’t surprising as research shows how devoted we are to our favourite sports. In just six months fans have watched almost a billion hours of sports on Sky* (936M hours).