Team GB’s athletes haven’t been the only ones celebrating new records and podium finishes this summer as ITVX enjoyed an excellent July.

ITV’s streaming service reveals that the first half of the month saw ITVX host England’s Euro 2024 semi-final and final, with the former becoming the most streamed programme in the history of ITVX as the Three Lions won a thrilling tie with the Netherlands.

The summer of sport on ITVX then continued with the Tour De France and between them the two events reactivated 10.5m light ITVX users, over half of who then proceeded to watch content from other genres on the service- testament to the broad appeal of ITVX’s content library.

A strong performance from this year’s summer series of Love Island was a big contributing factor to the streaming success in ratings. The ITV2 show was the most viewed series of the month and also helped bring younger audiences onto ITVX with over half of total viewing in July coming from those aged under 44.

“In terms of reach, ITVX was once again the number 1 commercial BVOD player in July. This maintained an outstanding streak of seven consecutive first place finishes in 2024.” – ITV