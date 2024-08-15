Connect with us

Pick of the Plots: Thursday 15th August

Your Pick of the Plots for Thursday, August 15.

Published on

Phil summons Reiss to the Boxing Den and demands his money by Monday.

EastEnders, BBC One, tonight at 7.30pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

Belle stands in defiance of Tom, as he tries all his tricks to talk her round.

Belle remains strong and tells Tom that she doesn’t want to see or talk to him for a long time. She’s stunned when he agrees to her terms and leaves.

Meanwhile, Gabby and Vinny kiss and he tells Gabby that he’s ready to take the next step.

Elsewhere, dressed in her wedding gear, Mandy and Vinny share an emotional moment in the salon. Bear enters to sour the mood, revealing that he was Mandy’s caller, and Paddy now knows all about her ‘findom’ business.

Mandy is mortified, and rushes to apologise to Paddy. Can she save her wedding?

Emmerdale, ITV1, tonight at 7.30pm

