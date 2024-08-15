Filming gets underway as the BBC confirm two more series of Waterloo Road.

Waterloo Road will air until at least 2026 after the BBC confirmed it has recommissioned the school-led drama for two more series. Filming has already commenced on the series, which are in addition to the two new series of the hit show which returns in September and early next year.

The award-winning drama made a dramatic return in January 2023 after it became one of BBC iPlayer’s most watched shows during lockdown, proving popular with audiences under the age of 35. The show initially aired on BBC One between 2006 and 2015.

Set and made in Greater Manchester, its production has given opportunities to budding creatives with ongoing commitment to investing in creative talent in the North of England. The show has also welcomed over 300 students from local schools and youth groups in the Greater Manchester area to take part in outreach events relating to TV and film production.

Cameron Roach, Founder of Rope Ladder Fiction and Exec Producer for Waterloo Road said:

“We’re incredibly thrilled to be recommissioned for a further two seasons of the new era of Waterloo Road. This commitment by the BBC underlines the show’s ability to not only be a compelling entertaining drama for a younger audience, but to also serve as a true talent incubator across the craft skills for a new generation of crew and cast.”

All episodes of Waterloo Road are available to watch on BBC iPlayer. The show will return on BBC One and iPlayer in September.