In tonight’s (16/8/24) Emmerdale, veterinarian Tom King’s manipulative behaviour takes a further sinister twist when it becomes clear he’s intent on harming pet dog Piper to exert control over Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper).

Tom, played by James Chase, is seen deliberately revving his car in the direction of the beloved animal.

James Chase said:

“Tom is well aware of the control he can exert by using his dog in his abuse of Belle. This deliberate act, although horrifying, is Tom’s way of getting back in Belle’s life. He knows her reaction to Piper being injured will mean he can then be the one to comfort her and get close to her again. It’s a desperate act, but Tom is clutching at anything at this time.”

The Emmerdale team has been working closely with the charities Refuge and The Dogs Trust on the harrowing plotline. Producer Laura Shaw notes that their research found it is “all too common” for domestic abusers to “use the family pet as a weapon”.

A 2019 study by Dogs Trust revealed that pets often face abuse or even death at the hands of domestic abusers as a way to manipulate their victims. 97% of professionals in the domestic abuse field have said hat animals are frequently used as a means of controlling someone experiencing domestic abuse.

Paula Boyden, Veterinary Director at Dogs Trust said:

“The recent storyline involving Belle, Tom and Piper is incredibly distressing, but sadly it is reflective of what we too often see through our work. We have heard of perpetrators not letting survivors walk their dogs alone, stopping them from accessing vet care for their dogs or being able to spend money on dog food, and even repeatedly threatening to harm or kill their dogs.

“We know that people often delay fleeing abusive situations as they are fearful of what may happen to their pets if left behind, and unfortunately, many refuges are unable to accept pets. This is where our Freedom team steps in to provides a vital lifeline, offering a safe and secure foster home for dogs until their owners have found somewhere safe to live.”

Emma Pickering, Head of Technology-Facilitated Abuse and Economic Empowerment at Refuge said that there is a “big link” between animal abuse and domestic abuse. She added: “It’s important that soaps do not shy away from the horrific reality of domestic abuse and all its impacts.”

The organisation offers free and confidential support for women and children facing domestic violence through its helpline at 0808 2000 247.

Of course no dog was harmed in the making of the scenes and viewers can watch a behind the scenes of the scenes next Monday on the Emmerdale socials.

