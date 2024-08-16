Big Brother is rumoured to return to our screens on 6th October.

A new series of reality TV stalwart Big Brother is less then two months away from returning to our screens, according to latest online reports. The build-up to the 21st series of Big Brother began during the finale of Love Island last month when a promo appeared featuring a new, paint-dripping eye.

The Love Island final on ITV 2 is often used to promote new shows on ITV and was previously used to confirm speculation that the network was reviving Big Brother. The show made a dramatic return to ITV 2 last October and proved a hit for the channel, which had struggled to attract new viewers outside of Love Island.

ITV snapped up Big Brother on a two-year deal in 2022. The new deal included the return of a live feed, however this is limited to late evening and only available on the network’s streaming service ITV X. The series run is also dramatically reduced from previous incarnations which would often see housemates confined for up to 10 weeks.

Lawyer Jordan Sangha (pictured below) won the 20th series and the first one on ITV 2 in November 2023, taking the crown and a £100,00 prize pot.

Online fan reality accounts have speculated that Sunday 6th October is the date that the new series of Big Brother will launch. Given we know how long Big Brother is expected to run, it’s thought that it will end just as I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! gears up for another series on ITV.

Will Best and AJ Odudu are returning as co-hosts of Big Brother.