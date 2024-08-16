Coronation Street bosses are rewriting Gail Platt’s exit storyline, and the updated version will not feature her former husband, Martin Platt.

It was first reported in June that Sean Wilson would be returning to his role as Martin, which he played from 1985 to 2005, with a brief return in 2018.

The Sun had suggested that Gail would be ‘sailing off into the sunset’ with Martin after actress Helen Worth announced her departure from the show after fifty years.

A few weeks later, the ITV soap confirmed Sean’s return with photos of him back on set, but they kept the details of the storyline a secret.

Now, it appears that any plans involving Martin in the plot have been scrapped.

According to The Sun, all the scenes Sean filmed since his return late last month will not be shown, and the storyline is being rewritten.

A spokesperson for ITV said:

“Sean Wilson has stepped down from filming for personal reasons.”

A representative for Wilson added that: “Neither he nor I will be making any further comment or statement.”

Coronation Street airs Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays on ITV1 and STV.