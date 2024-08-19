Channel 5 has greenlit a brand factual series The Great Explorers with James May.

Fronted by British television legend James May in his first Channel 5 series, it tells the stories of three of the World’s most famous and infamous explorers – Christopher Columbus, Walter Raleigh and James Cook entertainingly and innovatively that only James can deliver.

James May:

“TV shows are often described as ‘journeys’ and ‘explorations’; this one really is about journeys and exploration. We all think we know the basic pub facts about these three great men, but the reality may come as a bit of a surprise. It certainly was to me.”

In this three-part series, James May will chart the journeys of three of the world’s most famous – and infamous – explorers. He’ll examine the scientific endeavours, political machinations, engineering innovations and culinary inventions that allowed their ships to set sail in the first place – and how these journeys changed the world forever.

There was a time, before football and rock’n’roll, when explorers were the A-listers of their day. Death-defying antics and tales of daring made them the stuff of legend: names like Columbus, Raleigh, and Cook, who sailed off over the horizon to discover new lands and bring home treasures unimaginable to those sitting at home in dark, damp Europe. Intrepid explorers they may have been, but ‘great’ might be pushing it. Across the seven seas, they spilled blood and spread disease. They enabled the destruction of civilisations and the growth of slavery. And many of their ‘discoveries’ weren’t quite what you’d think…

Christopher Columbus – who stumbled across the Americas, but insisted he was in Asia. Sir Walter Raleigh – who didn’t discover potatoes, tobacco, or El Dorado, but hustled his way into the history books. Captain James Cook – who failed in his search for Antarctica but charted a third of the world map along the way.

James will discover what really happened – and how. There’ll be hands-on experiments, technological wonders, and plenty of messing about in boats, as he explores the science, engineering, and sheer stubbornness that allowed these extraordinary explorers to sail to every corner of the earth.

Guy Davies, Commissioning Editor, Factual, Channel 5:

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome James May to Channel 5 as he embarks on this extraordinary journey. His unique blend of wit, curiosity, and boundless enthusiasm and occasional mischief makes him the perfect guide to retrace the historic paths of Columbus, Raleigh, and Cook in an innovative, revisionist and entertaining way.”