Hollyoaks cast involved in the issue-based storyline sat down with real-life survivors to ask the difficult questions surrounding the subject that’s often deemed as ‘taboo’.

Hollyoaks used to be known for its bad acting, lots of flesh on show and ludicrous plots. But in recent years the production has moved bounds and paces by tackling hard hitting issues, and this year the saga addressed Sibling Sexual Abuse (SSA).

Due to this form of abuse being largely hidden, the number of children affected is far greater than is acknowledged by UK official statistics, policymakers and service providers. However, alarming data from a range of studies estimates that around 5% of children may be involved in sibling sexual abuse.

Cast Isabelle Smith (Frankie), Ryan Mulvey (JJ), Ashley Taylor Dawson (Darren) and Suzanne Hall (Suzanne) sat down with 3 real-life SSA Survivors and SARSAS’ Sibling Sexual Abuse Support officer – Tanith McCulloch to help raise awareness and share the truth on the subject in a short documentary.

“It’s called the last taboo because it’s so complex and there’s so many people that don’t want it spoken about.” Anonymous SSA Survivor 1

Over the past year, the storyline has focused on teenage twins Frankie and JJ, who recently became part of a blended family between the Osbornes and Ashworths. Frankie is triggered by previous trauma and over weeks we realised JJ had been abusing his sister. The story took a dark turn when the abuse continued to escalate, and feeling trapped Frankie lashed out towards those around her and turned to alcohol and self-harm.

In recent episodes, Dad Darren Osborne finally manages to get Frankie to confide in him, and the truth of what’s been going on behind closed doors is revealed. The truth divides the family, with mum Suzanne unable to believe it.

The documentary is intended to help answer the difficult questions surrounding the subject and alongside Hollyoaks’ innovative storytelling open up the conversation within the audience. Tanith McCulloch, says “We have to be comfortable having the uncomfortable conversations.”

“The amount of survivors saying that if I’d have known that 20 years ago my life would have been different. We work with so many survivors that have been silenced for 50, 60 years and it’s only through disclosure do they say that they feel like they’re living again.”

Lime Pictures worked closely throughout the storyline with SARSAS to enable honest and sensitive representation, the short documentary also emphasises the importance of those suffering from the abuse to speak out.

“The earlier you disclose and get help, the more chance you have of having a happy life.” Anonymous survivor 1.

The video shows various scenes within the stream-first soap which highlights the complexities of this form of childhood abuse and cuts back to the real-life survivors who share their stories and how they mirror what’s been seen onscreen. “It’s interesting watching the story with Frankie and JJ playout, the way that JJ tells lies and builds a narrative to discredit Frankie was exactly my experience.” Anonymous survivor 2.

“SARSAS isa UK charity, based in the South West of England, who provide specialist services and resources for people who have experienced any form of sexual violence. SARSAS combine practical support with powerful advocacy and preventative work which seeks to spotlight gender inequalities, shift social behaviours and amplify the survivor voice. “ – Channel 4

Hollyoaks airs on E4 and streams on Channel 4 online.