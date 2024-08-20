Sonia is feeling anxious ahead of her eight-week viability scan and is taken aback when Sharon reveals that Teddy has taken on the debt, something Reiss hadn’t mentioned to her. During the scan, Sonia confronts Reiss, expressing her frustration over making a deal with someone they hardly know.

As they arrive home, Martin discreetly warns Reiss that the police have been inquiring about him and Debbie. Inside, Reiss experiences a panic attack, and Sonia does her best to soothe him.

Sonia and Reiss go to The Vic to celebrate their engagement, but their joy is cut short when the police arrive and arrest both Sonia and Reiss for Debbie’s murder.

Meanwhile, Jean wants to know why Harvey didn’t make it home last night. Harvey explains that he was busy picking up fares to make some extra cash.

In a bid to get back in Jean’s good books, Harvey offers to help Stacey by collecting baby Charli from the nursery, but he falls asleep in the hot car, with Charli in the back. Jack spots them in time, and they rush to the hospital as Harvey despairs over letting this happen.

Elsewhere, Cindy is furious with Junior when Gina mentions that he spent the night with Maxine.

Also, Chelsea is upset as she moves out of no.1. Teddy tells his sons that he has bought the house for them.

EastEnders, BBC One, tonight at 7.30pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

Jai is incredulous when Gabby finally reveals Laurel as the new investor in The Hide.

Meanwhile, Vinny’s insecurities melt away as Gabby snogs him.

Emmerdale, ITV1, tonight at 7.30pm