Jason Priestly features in the biographical drama which begins on Viaplay next week…

Börje – The Journey of a Legend sees Jason staras real-life ice hockey coach Gerry McNamara. The series has just been nominated for TV drama of the year at Sweden’s prestigious Kristallen Awards 2024 and the complete six-part series will be available exclusively on Viaplay.

Discover the remarkable true story of Swedish hockey legend and sports icon, the late, great Börje Salming, in this enthralling sports drama. The six-part series features a stellar cast including Valter Skarsgård (The Playlist, A Class Apart), Hedda Stiernstedt (The Restaurant, One More Time) and Jason Priestley (Beverly Hills 90210, Private Eyes).

Hailed as one of ice hockey’s greatest legends and affectionately known in Canada as “The King”, Börje Salming’s – who tragically passed away in November 2022 – story is now told in this fantastic drama. The legendary sportsman spent 16 years with the Canadian Maple Leafs and smashed records galore, became the first European player inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame won the hearts of fans around the world.

Amir Chamdin (Partisan) directs the series, that not only celebrates Börje’s incredible legacy but also his trailblazing role in opening the NHL to European players. It charts his rise from a small-town outcast to an international icon. The series also delves into the passionate love story between Börje (Skarsgård) and his wife Margitta (Stiernstedt), who follows him to Canada and must navigate the complexities of life married to an NHL star.

Börje – The Journey of a Legend from Monday 26th August on Viaplay.