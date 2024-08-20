Out Of Body Pop is a new kind of day party that provides a co-creative space for the many…

Curated and consummated by Will Soer, Threads radio host and member of music collective, Loose Lips, out of need for necessity in today’s party-sphere as he himself navigates the scene via a neurodiverse lens.

Out Of Body Pop Founder, Will Soer:

“Our goal has been to create a totally different kind of party that responds to the current emotional needs of our friends and those who don’t go to music events anymore. OOBP connects different practices and bridges the gap between audience and artist, and I’ve seen the amazing things that can come from seriously rethinking the format of a party; people having fun, opening up and expressing themselves through mediums that they didn’t think were ‘for them’.”

Out Of Body Pop is set to take place on Sunday 29 September 2024 at EartH Kitchen in London. The event will bring Kindness aka Adam Bainbridge to play a very rare DJ set. The British alt-pop solo artist, composer, equal rights campaigner is renowned for collaborating with the likes Robyn, Dev Hynes, Kelela, and Solange, and whose ethics and balanced pop music has been a huge inspiration for OOBP and its playful, therapeutic energy.

As well as the space to paint, dance, and create, the day will be back to back with music. Joining the line-up is Don Sinini – a singer and producer making ‘neo-dancehall’ whilst blending sensitivity and playful posturing throughout their sets, REGALJASON – London based, Jamaican singer-songwriter who is crowned ‘inventive’ for fusing magnetic pop melodies with alternative electronic soundscapes, accompanied by oobp’s own Will Soer on decks, Harietta – the self proclaimed ‘trans David Guetta’ who runs the weekly Dalston Superstore series ‘Bodyswap’, raising money for gender-affirming surgery.

Megalashhh – the band bringing creative post-punk and electronic music lined with English realness, Betul Arik – Turkish-British DJ playing tunes from the SWANA region, exploring heritage through modern and traditional sounds, ranging from folk and arabesque to electro, house and techno, Yungirie – Rhythm Section team member and DJ, and DJ Plant – resident DJ for therapeutically adjacent collective Umbilical Chords.

Visual artists Brooks Paintings – self-taught, local artist, Darcey Salt – singer, songwriter, trousers painter, Lihui Liang – a visual artist playing with alternative and elevated worlds, Lola Missouri – OOBP family, collagist, and zine-maker, Raman Uppal – contemporary geometric shapes and line-work creator, Samme Snow – renowned playful doodle illustrator, Sunny Geng – multimedia painter who draws inspiration and light from her real life experience of living with cerebral palsy, and Xinde Ren – experimental digital artist and writer. Note: paint and materials will be available for everyone to get involved.

Plus, performances throughout the day from local dancers, including Noesikaa – Glitchtopia and Cyberdog resident, Italian contemporary Yvonne Rossi, as well as Tia P27, and Valentina Gonzalez – from the OOBP family.

Out Of Body Pop Founder, Will Soer:

“Guests at our fourth event can expect to enter a party that feels unlike anything else in the city, except maybe a really cool birthday party where everyone is given art tools, comfy seats and space to dance. The lineup is full of musicians, DJs, dancers and painters who have fully captured the ‘Out Of Body Pop’ vibe, at one of our previous parties or – in the case of our headliner Kindness – throughout their career.”

Funds from artwork sold will be donated to the Arts Emergency supporting better equality for young people in the arts.

Tickets are on sale from £10 and can be bought here. Sunday 29 September 2024 at EartH Kitchen in London.