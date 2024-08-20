MAVTV – the media platform for passion-fueled motorsports, powersports and automotive programming – recently announced the launch of MAVTV GO, its new direct-to-consumer streaming service.

Developed in partnership with Endeavor Streaming, a global leader in premium video distribution, MAVTV GO brings motorsports fans worldwide access to original shows, live racing, race recaps, documentaries and a vast library of video-on-demand content that includes archive racing coverage and some unforgettable moments in motorsports history.

MAVTV GO is available to download for free with optional sign-up to access additional features like personalized programming recommendations and more. The service is available across web, IOS and connected devices (Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku), and online at MAVTVGO.com. The service will be available on Android TV and mobile devices as well as Smart TVs soon.

CJ Olivares, MAVTV President:

“With MAVTV GO, we are breaking down barriers and making it easier than ever for fans to connect with the high-octane content they love, whenever and wherever they want. Racing fans have multiple ways to watch MAVTV – through their cable provider, on dozens of free, ad-supported platforms, and now, with a robust direct-to-consumer streaming service.

“We are thrilled to be working with a world-class partner like Endeavor Streaming to create a powerful new streaming destination for avid motorsports fans and automotive enthusiasts. This launch is a huge milestone for MAVTV as we continue to build our audience around the globe, create an exceptional experience for viewers and grow the passionate motorsports culture that we love for the next generation.”

MAVTV GO is powered by Endeavor Streaming’s Vesper platform, a complete end-to-end streaming solution that enables the motorsports network to continually expand its lineup and deliver memorable direct-to-consumer streaming experiences to their viewers. Using Endeavor Streaming’s enhanced analytics tooling, MAVTV will also take advantage of deeper consumer insight metrics to maximize audience satisfaction, growth and build a marketplace strategy.

“Direct-to-consumer streaming enables fans everywhere to have greater access to the sport and action they love,” said Fred Santarpia, President of Endeavor Streaming. “We’re proud to partner with MAVTV to bring their brand of thrilling motorsport to new fans and enthusiasts around the world.”

The launch leverages Endeavor Streaming’s experience in delivering complete direct-to-consumer streaming offerings for some of the world’s biggest sports properties including WNBA League Pass, UFC Fight Pass, NWSL+, and University of Texas’ LHN (Longhorn Network), among others.

In addition to the all-new MAVTV GO, the network has revamped MAVTV.com with a refreshed design, improved navigation, in-depth programming schedule, upcoming show and series highlights and a “Behind the Wheel” spotlight on the diverse and distinguished lineup of racers featured on MAVTV.