Duo 1/5 to scoop 23rd straight top TV Presenter Award…

Ant & Dec are odds-on with William Hill to once again land the Top TV Presenter award at the National Television Awards next month. The double act have scooped the TV Presenter award for a record 22 years in a row and are just 1/5 to win their 23rd straight presenter gong, with The Traitors and Strictly Come Dancing presenter Claudia Winkleman well adrift of them in the betting at 4/1.

Ant & Dec could land more prizes on the night with their show Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway 1/2 to win the Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award, ahead of The Graham Norton Show at 3/1 and I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! at 7/2.

The Traitors (even-money) heads up the betting for the Reality Competition, from Race Across The World (5/2) and Celebrity Big Brother (4/1).

The leading bookmaker made Mr Bates vs The Post Office favourite to land the New Drama award at even-money, from Baby Reindeer at 6/4, and actor Toby Jones is 4/7 to pick up the Drama Performance award for his portrayal of Alan Bates.

Spokesperson for William Hill, Lee Phelps:

“Ant & Dec are no strangers to the National Television Awards having scooped the award for best presenter an unbelievable 22 years in a row and at 1/5 to win this year there’s surely no reason why they can’t make it 23.

“Their show Saturday Night Takeaway ended in the spring and it might be that it finishes with an NTAs gong, at 1/2 favourite to land the Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award, ahead of The Graham Norton Show and I’m A Celeb. It looks like The Traitors has strong claims of winning the Reality Competition as the even-money favourite, while Mr Bates vs The Post Office (even-money) could have what it takes to trump Baby Reindeer (6/4) in the New Drama category.”

William Hill – TV/Specials – National Television Awards

NTAs – TV Presenter:

Ant & Dec 1/5 Claudia Winkleman 4/1 Alison Hammond 5/1 Bradley Walsh 7/1 Stacey Solomon 10/1



NTAs – Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award:

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway 1/5 The Graham Norton Show 3/1 I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! 7/2 The Masked Singer 5/1 Michael McIntyres’s Big Show 7/1

NTAs – Reality Competition:

The Traitors EVS Race Across The World 5/2 Celebrity Big Brother 4/1 Love Island 5/1 The Apprentice 5/1

NTAs – New Drama:

Mr Bates vs The Post Office EVS Baby Reindeer 6/4 Fool Me Once 4/1 One Day 8/1 Red Eye 10/1

NTAs – Drama Performance: