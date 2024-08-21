Rumours surrounding the sudden exit of Corrie actor Sean Wilson continue to swirl as bosses try to steady the ship.

The Sun revealed at the weekend that legendary Coronation Street actor Sean Wilson, who played Martin Platt, had been dropped from the show just weeks after his comeback to the cobbles.

Wilson was set to feature in one of the soap’s biggest storylines in years as Gail Rodwell, played by Helen Worth, exits the street after 50 years. However it’s the sudden exit of Sean Wilson which has set tongues wagging.

The Sun reported that Wilson was ‘summoned’ to an office to speak with Corrie bosses while filming his initial scenes and never returned, leaving fellow cast and crew left in the dark about what was going on.

ITV confirmed that Wilson had left the show for “personal reasons” adding that no further comment would be made in relation to his departure. It has now been reported in the press that lawyers on behalf of Wilson are now involved in the saga.

ATV Today reached out to ITV asking about the nature of the departure and whether any agreements are in place. ITV responded saying they would be making “no further comment” on the issue, insisting that Sean “stepped down from filming for personal reasons.”