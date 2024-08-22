Teddy starts inviting people to his housewarming party and even manages to get Kim and Chelsea on side with his charm offensive.

During the party, Chelsea is taken aback when Teddy reveals that he added a last-minute clause to his deal for Gray’s house and makes a surprising gesture.

Harry sneaks over to Teddy and mentions that ‘you know who’ has been poking around their old place trying to track them down, but Teddy reassures him that he’s got it all handled.

Meanwhile, George inadvertently gives Junior some relationship advice that he applies to his affair with Cindy.

EastEnders, BBC One, tonight at 7.30pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

Mandy surprises Ella with birthday wishes. Ella is anxious when Mandy offers her a full beauty treatment accompanied with before and after photos. Ella loses it when she sees photos of herself on the salon socials. Liam watches from afar as Ella smashes her birthday cake and heads for the footbridge.

Later, Ella begins to relax at her birthday party and she’s touched when Liam gives her a small star pendant as a gift. However, Ella’s horrified when June’s nephew Gary arrives, interrupting their song. Gary confronts a shaken Ella and he hands her a photo of Joanne.

As her life implodes, Ella rushes off again. Gary runs after Ella and she falls to the ground in fear. Wendy ushers Ella away from Gary as he walks away, full of grief and anger. Ella is left in the waiting room with a gentle Wendy, but Wendy is stunned when Ella flips and attacks her.

Meanwhile, Dawn says that she is going to report Rose’s absence to the police.

Elsewhere, Will begins to fear that his marriage to Kim is over as he fails to get in touch with her.

Emmerdale, ITV1, tonight at 7.30pm