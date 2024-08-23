Guy Martin:

“I’ve just always been fascinated by people who are masters of their trade, especially when they’re right into it, so it’s an honour to work alongside some right interesting folk and find out a bit more about how and why they do it. There’s a load of jobs I’ve always wanted to have a go at and if an opportunity comes to get stuck in and learn from proper experts and grafters, then sign me up.”

No stranger to trying new things, Guy Martin’s Proper Jobs will see the motorcycle racer, truck fitter, part-time farmer, enthusiastic engineer and sometime television presenter, attempt a variety of different roles that involve a lot of hard graft, no shortage of skill and that perhaps don’t get the recognition they deserve.

Guy’s not thinking about sitting behind a desk writing press releases or sending a load of emails back and forth here though. No, he wants to get stuck in doing some of the most demanding and dangerous jobs in the UK. Guy will fully immerse himself in his new role and undergo all the essential training, live with his co-workers, and by doing so, learn more about the people who do these jobs day in, day out.

The former motorcycle racer will be able to see for himself the local and cultural significance these jobs have today and may have had in the past.

The proper jobs Guy will be doing include becoming a trawler deckhand – something Grimsby lad Guy is keen to learn more about – getting to grips with nature as a wildlife warden on the remote Calf of Man island, training to become a firefighter in some scarily real environments, and becoming part of the dog mountain rescue team tackling dangerous terrain as a mountain rescue guide.

Helen Nightingale, Head of Factual for UKTV:

“Guy is someone we’ve admired for a long time and this new series will have all the elements that make him so popular – his enthusiasm, his passion, and the fact that while showing the utmost respect for others, he doesn’t take himself too seriously. I’m delighted to be working with North One again and I know they’ll make a brilliant series.”