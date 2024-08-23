I Am Darren takes the form of a premium sports documentary telling the story of a fictional, paralympic tandem cyclist, Darren…

Darren is played by Channel 4 Paralympics co-host and comedian Josh Pugh who won British hearts and minds at the Tokyo Games but failed spectacularly at the final hurdle, and now he’s making his comeback.

I Am Darren is a parody of overblown, high-end sports documentaries with a ‘road to Paris 2024’ story, coming to BBC Three and iPlayer. Josh Pugh says: “It’s really exciting to be able to make comedy about sport and friendship, what else is there in life, really? (Family, music, food, nature, material possessions).”

The comedy is a one-off ten-minute featurette from Rockerdale Studios for BBC Three and iPlayer. The show is written by Josh Pugh and Stu Richards, and co-created by Rab Christie, Stu Richards and Josh Pugh.

I Am Darren will air on BBC Three and iPlayer on Thursday 29th August, during Paralympic season.

Writer Stu Richards:

“This is Darren’s story. Untold. Unsheathed. And we can’t thank him enough for choosing Rockerdale Studios to tell it”.