Today on Good Morning Britain, former conservative chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng addresses ‘giggling’ at the late Queen’s funeral as well as reciting the moment he was sacked by former Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Discussing the moment he first believed he was going to be sacked as chancellor, he said: “I was in America. I was in Washington and I was told that I had to come back early and half of my brain was thinking, ‘I am going to be sacked’ and the other half of me said, ‘Well if she sacks me then it’s over and she will have about 3 weeks’. That’s what I thought.”

Questioned about the incident where he was seen ‘giggling’ at the Queen’s funeral, Kwasi addressed the claims for the first time by responding: “I just remembered a remark that she said to me which I thought was very funny and I smiled at that.”

He continued: “In that particular instance, we had a Zoom call on my birthday for the Privy Council and she made some amusing remarks… Because you think about that, when someone has passed, it is a solemn moment but you do also reflect on the personal touches and the moments you had.”

Discussing what he believes can be expected from current Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s upcoming speech, Kwasi said: “What he will find, and very quickly, is that he will own the problems that we have. I think the election moves very quickly now and the idea that he is going to get 10 years is quite ambitious.”

