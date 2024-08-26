Streaming
The Wiggles launch podcast for Parents
Australia’s popular children’s entertainers, The Wiggles, are to launch a brand-new podcast – but it’s not children they’ll be connecting with, it’s their parents.
The podcast made its debut yesterday, Sunday, August 25th, as Wiggle Talk: A Podcast for Parents released its first episode. The show is described as an engaging and insightful offering giving parents unprecedented behind-the-scenes access to the Wiggles family, combining expert parenting advice and a glimpse into the lives of The Wiggles parents, hosted by the warm, familiar voices of Red Wiggle Simon Pryce and Purple Wiggle Lachy Gillespie, and special guest Blue Wiggle Anthony Field.
In each episode of Wiggle Talk, listeners are invited to join Simon and Lachy as they openly share their personal experiences and learnings as fathers and call upon their expert friends to help guide all parents – and themselves – through this journey.
Simon, a proud dad to his toddler son Asher, and Lachy, father to twin toddler daughters Lulu and Lottie, and stepfather to Jasper, navigate the ups and downs of parenting young children. Their heartfelt and light-hearted stories offer a warm and relatable glimpse into the realities of family life, making this podcast an essential listen for parents seeking engaging and insightful advice.
Each episode will also feature a special guest or expert, offering professional insights alongside The Wiggles’ personal parenting experiences. Guests in coming episodes include well-known personalities such as Maggie Dent, Terri Irwin, Ms Rachel, Hugh van Cuylenburg, Dr Shefali, Gen Muir, Dr Justin Coulson, Jocelyn Manzanarez and Dr Tovah Klein who each contribute their unique perspectives and expertise to enrich the discussions.