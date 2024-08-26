, are to launch a brand-new podcast – but it’s not children they’ll be connecting with, it’s their parents.

The podcast made its debut yesterday, Sunday, August 25th, as Wiggle Talk: A Podcast for Parents released its first episode. The show is described as an engaging and insightful offering giving parents unprecedented behind-the-scenes access to the Wiggles family, combining expert parenting advice and a glimpse into the lives of The Wiggles parents, hosted by the warm, familiar voices of Red Wiggle Simon Pryce and Purple Wiggle Lachy Gillespie, and special guest Blue Wiggle Anthony Field.

In each episode of Wiggle Talk, listeners are invited to join Simon and Lachy as they openly share their personal experiences and learnings as fathers and call upon their expert friends to help guide all parents – and themselves – through this journey.