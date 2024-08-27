Chaos continues at Peggy’s as with too many inside, a crush intensifies.

Jack is distraught as he arrives at Peggy’s to see the aftermath of the crush.

Meanwhile, George is overcome with emotion as his brothers Kojo and Kobina arrive at The Vic. Kobina tells George that Kojo is autistic.

Things take a turn when George unknowingly reveals that he witnessed their father’s murder, having assumed that Angela had already told them.

Elsewhere, Sharon is spooked when she receives an ominous message. Bernie unknowingly drops her burner phone in the café.

EastEnders, BBC One, tonight at 7.30pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

Nate is horrified when Cain confronts him over his relationship with Moira after he caught them both having a drink together.

Nate is hurt as he pleads with Cain that their relationship is in a good place. He’s concerned when Cain heads off to see to the kids.

Meanwhile, Caleb heads off to cause havoc at Home James Haulage.

Elsewhere, Jai ridicules Victoria.

Emmerdale, ITV1, tonight at 7.30pm