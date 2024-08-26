Kym Marsh is odds-on for a Coronation Street comeback…

Kym Marsh is heavily favoured to make a sensational return to Coronation Street when the next series airs, according to betideas.com. Marsh is as low as 1/5 to reprise her role as Michelle Connor after teasing a potential comeback earlier this week.

A possible return for Marsh has sparked rumours of who else may reappear on The Street in future editions, with Beverley Callard (4/9), Sean Wilson (4/7) and Chris Gascoyne (8/11) all likewise odds-on selections.

Lee Astley, spokesperson for betideas.com:

“Kym Marsh appeared to flirt with the idea of making an incredible Corrie comeback earlier in the week and the odds suggest it’s a matter of ‘when’ rather than ‘if’ for Michelle Connor to grace our screens again.

“Marsh is 1/5 to return to the ITV soap and heads the betting for a list of cast members to reappear on the show, which also includes Beverley Callard, Sean Wilson and Chris Gascoyne.”

