As Hollyoaks teases it’s show stopping autumn stunt with a brand-new trailer, the Channel 4 soap confirm that, from Monday 9th September, the TX schedule is set to change…

In February, Channel 4 announced that from September episodes of Hollyoaks would be cut from five to three, with the loss of 135 jobs. An earlier blow, in September 2023, saw the show lose its traditional 6.30pm Channel 4 slot.

The broadcaster has played down speculation over the soap’s future, insisting a ‘simpler and more relevant digital-focused drop pattern’ will help it retain younger viewers.

Lime Pictures, who produce Hollyoaks, note that streaming views are up by 63% for this year to date.

The production company has now released details of the soap’s new thrice-weekly pattern – three new episodes will be available from Monday to Wednesday every week, with each episode dropping on Channel 4 streaming at 7am and airing on E4 at 7pm the same day.

The schedule change will be ushered in with an epic stunt week which will see a final showdown between handyman-turned-vigilante Dave (Dominic Power) and on-the-run Warren (Jamie Lomas).

As devastation rips through the village, four seasons of change leads to Hollyoaks travelling a year down the line…

Autumn highlights include:

It’s a race against time for the Hollyoaks village to stop Blue’s final act as Misbah is held hostage and a hidden bomb hides under the radar…

Finding unlikely allies in Donny, Grace and Freddie, Mercedes puts a plan in motion which sees Warren escape from prison with the help of Sunshine and Reg, played by Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan. Will a showdown with Blue jeopardise Mercedes and Warren’s happily ever after…

With Darren now aware that daughter Frankie has been sexually abused by her brother JJ, he’s determined to protect and seek justice, but with JJ lurking around every corner, Frankie struggles to move forward. The truth is exposed to others in the village as JJ is questioned by the police, but will he admit to what he’s done…

It all gets too much for Cleo when boyfriend Abe continues to control and physically abuse her, leaving her to seek solace from her family, but when he continues to manipulate everyone around them, she’s forced to flee. Will she escape his clutches…?

Leela knows something is up with her husband Joel but when she finds him collapsed and unresponsive the reality of what he’s been hiding is revealed, but will it be too late for him.

Ste is left hurt when he discovers James has slept with his best friend’s dad, Jeremy, but when his husband collapses, we discover he’s dealing with more than just a broken heart…

Dilly plays matchmaker with Vicky and Ethan but is this new love affair doomed from the beginning when Ethan confesses his love to ex-Sienna…

The brand-new autumn trailer is available to watch below.

Hollyoaks stream on Channel 4 or tune in weeknights 7pm on E4