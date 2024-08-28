UKTV has commissioned more adventures with the Canal Boat Diaries…

The ten-part production will air on factual channel U&Yesterday and free streaming service, U.

Robbie Cumming:

“For me this is going to be about having fun and enjoying my journey as much as possible. In May 2025 I will have travelled in my narrowboat home for a full decade. So, to celebrate this I’ll be retracing my very first journey – albeit in reverse and with some rivers and canals I’ve never been on before.

The sixth series of Canal Boat Diaries will take viewers through some of the most beautiful countryside and canalscapes the south of England has to offer. Winding down through Oxfordshire, Hampshire, Berkshire and Wiltshire, the series will end up where it all started for Robbie, before he began filming his adventures.

To air in hour-long slots the sixth offering of Canal Boat Diaries is filming now and will air in 2025 on U&Yesterday channel and will be available on U, joining a slate of original programming including Bangers & Cash, Secrets of the London Underground, Dream Car Fixers and Masters of Reinvention.

Robbie Cumming:

“In the last series I encountered some of the most challenging canals I’ve ever waded through, spent a lot of time down the weed hatch, broke windows, lost equipment, got stuck in locks and dropped my phone in the canal. So, who knows what will happen – I’m just hoping for a bit more luck this time!”

The series is produced for UKTV with the broadcaster having licensed the format rights from the BBC.