Life’s a blast down in the dales…

Explosive events in Emmerdale will leave lives hanging in the balance as a devastating barn fire rages, with people trapped inside. A new ITV1 / STV promo showcases an intense week of drama this September, when unravelling secrets and confusion lead to disaster.

Moira (Natalie J Robb) hasn’t been acting herself recently, but when Cain (Jeff Hordley) questions her behaviour her reaction ignites a devastating chain of events. Nate (Jurell Carter) and Tracy’s (Amy Walsh) relationship seems to be back on track, but will it all come crashing down before their fresh new start can even begin?

And elsewhere, Belle’s (Eden Taylor-Draper) torment from husband Tom (James Chase) continues. As he tightens his emotional grip will she be able to get the help she so desperately needs? The promo was first shown on ITV1/ STV today during ITV’s This Morning.

“There’s so many social issues going on in Emmerdale lately, it’s almost one long dramatic Public Service Film. Do you remember those in the ’70s? I loved the one where the kid got fried alive on the electricity pylon trying to retrieve his Frisbee, my second favourite was the school kids being run down by the train. Now if a train ran down the characters in Emmerdale, that would be a ratings winner I think…

“Out of curiosity, did the barn blaze get support from a local charity dealing with people effected by fire? I know a dear young man who was in a house fire and he never gets a pre-warning about flames in soaps. I thought they were big on trigger warnings these days…” – Vivian Summers, TV Critic