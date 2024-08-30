Politics on Sky News this Autumn sees a new name join Electoral Dysfunction…

Harriet Harman, one of Britain’s longest serving Parliamentarians, will join Sky News Political Editor Beth Rigby and Conservative peer Ruth Davidson as their new permanent co-host on the Electoral Dysfunction podcast. Baroness Harman takes over from fellow Labour peer Jess Phillips, who stood down this summer after taking on a ministerial role.

Baroness Harman will take part in the podcasts’ first UK tour this September. The London show has already sold out, but some tickets are still available in Glasgow, Salford and Liverpool.

Jess Phillips will reunite with Beth, Ruth and Harriet, as a special guest for the Liverpool show, while former Newsnight presenter Kirsty Wark will join the team in Glasgow. More news to come on the special guests for London and Salford.

Baroness Harman brings over 40 years’ political insight and experience to the team, having previously held Government roles such as solicitor general, leader of the House of Commons and deputy leader of her party.

Harriet Harman: “I’m thrilled to join the Electoral Dysfunction team. The podcast has found a gap in the market and I’ve loved seeing it go from strength to strength since launch. Now I find myself a co-host, taking over from Jess, and I feel like I’m on the threshold of something amazing. It’s great to be part of the podcast community.”

Tour tickets are available now from https://www.aegpresents.co.uk/event/electoral-dysfunction-live/ New episodes of Electoral Dysfunction are available every Friday. Listen wherever you get your podcasts.